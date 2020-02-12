Boucherie-Day Braised Pork Chops

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On boucherie day, you can imagine a dish like this being devoured by the butchers and helpers. In true Fête des Bouchers fashion, nothing goes to waste. What a delicious, yet simple way to use the chops of the butchered pig.
Prep Time: 3½ hours
Yields: 4 servings
Ingredients:
4 thick-cut, skin-on pork chops
2 tbsps salt
2 tbsps cracked black pepper
½ cup bacon fat
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced green bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup sliced garlic
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
5 cups beef stock
2 sprigs rosemary, divided
2 onions, peeled and quartered
3 carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces
8 new potatoes
Method:
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Season chops well with salt and pepper.
In a cast iron Dutch oven, heat bacon fat over medium-high heat. Place chops in bacon fat and brown well on both sides. Remove chops from pan, set aside, and keep warm.
Add diced onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic. Sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Return chops to Dutch oven.
Blend in tomato sauce.
Add beef stock and 1 sprig of rosemary. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer.
Cover Dutch oven, place in oven, and allow chops to bake 1 hour.
Add quartered onions, carrots, and potatoes. Replace cover and continue baking 1½–2 hours or until chops are fork-tender.
To serve, place chops along with a portion of onions, carrots, and potatoes on a plate. Garnish with remaining sprig of rosemary.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.