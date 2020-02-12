Baton Rouge man arrested for road rage incident after allegedly shooting at truck driver

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - A 47-year-old Baton Rouge man is under arrest after allegedly shooting at another vehicle during a road rage incident.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, troopers with Louisiana State Police arrested Christopher Williams, 47, of Baton Rouge, after he allegedly shot at another vehicle on I-10 east of Highway 641 in St. James Parish.
LSP says the investigation started Tuesday, Feb. 11 just after 9 a.m. when Troop A got a call from a driver on I-10 approaching Highway 641. The caller reportedly told officials he was headed east on I-10 in a Peterbilt 18-wheeler when he saw the driver of a black Hyundai Sonata driving erratically, resulting in a minor crash.
Officials with LSP say after causing the crash, the driver of the Hyundai pulled out a handgun and fired it from the driver’s side window at the caller. The caller claims the shots hit the front of the 18-wheeler and the driver of the Hyundai then fled the scene.
Troopers were later able to identify Williams as the driver of the Hyundai. He later turned himself in to authorities.
Williams is charged with aggravated assault with firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, and reckless operation.
