St. Martinville couple arrested after baby discovered to be under the influence of narcotics

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A couple from St. Martinville has been arrested after their baby was reportedly found to be under the influence of narcotics.
Officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office say on May 7, 2019, deputies responded to a local hospital about an 11-month-old child who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
St. Martin Parish officials say during the investigation, they learned the child tested positive for a controlled dangerous substance. A search warrant was then obtained for the parents’ home, and during the search, investigators reportedly found drugs in the home.
The parents of the child, identified as Jacob, 32, and Hailee, 28, Romero, both of St. Martinville, were arrested and charged as follows:
- Second degree cruelty to juveniles
- Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile
- Possession of schedule I narcotics
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
Their bonds were set at $10,500.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.