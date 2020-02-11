Southern offensive coordinator takes head coaching job at Benedict College

Southern offensive coordinator Chennis Berry (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 11, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 2:24 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a big change for the Southern University football team, as the offensive coordinator is leaving the Jaguars for a head coaching job.

Chennis Berry has taken the head coaching position at Benedict College in Columbia, SC. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Berry had been the Jags’ offensive coordinator since 2013.

