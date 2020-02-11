Southern Lady Jags fall to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaker at Jackson State on Monday.
The Lady Jags (10-12, 8-3 SWAC) fell 60-57 to the Lady Tigers (13-8, 11-0 SWAC).
Jaden Towner led Southern with 13 points and five rebounds. Brittany Rose added 11 points and also pulled down five boards. Three other Lady Jags chipped in 10 points each.
Southern forced 15 turnovers and scored 12 points off those. There were seven lead changes and six ties. The Lady Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the second half.
____________
Keep up with more Southern sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.