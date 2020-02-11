Port of South Louisiana receives $13.4M transportation grant to make improvements

“I just received a call from Secretary Elaine Chao and personally had an opportunity to thank her and the Administration for the DOT Grant that will boost production in the River Parishes and the greater south Louisiana region. We have continued to advocate for the improvements on our navigational channels and the efforts have secured the recent $85 million provided to deepen the Mississippi River by 50 feet. These continued strategic investments will position the Port of Louisiana and the Mississippi River at an even greater competitive advantage on the global markets,” said Congressman Garret Graves.