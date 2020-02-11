One dead, one missing following boating collision on Bayou Sorrel

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person was found dead and a second is missing following a boating collision on Bayou Sorrel.
Search and rescue crews are launching at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 to search for the missing boater.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says four men were traveling down the Intercoastal Canal Monday night in a large tug boat. They took off in a smaller boat to go to Jack Miller’s Landing, a restaurant on Bayou Sorrel. After their meal, they headed back to the larger vessel and the two boats collided somehow.
All four people went into the water, Stassi says. Two people swam to safety. IPSO deputies, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Coast Guard recovered one body just after midnight Tuesday morning.
Stassi says the four men are not from this area.
The Coast Guard is leading the investigation. Check back for updates.
