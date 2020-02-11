Mother arrested after baby reportedly tests positive for cocaine, claims relatives tried to poison him

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 26-year-old woman is behind bars after her 6-month-old son tested positive for cocaine, officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say.
According to the arrest report, on Jan. 16 just after 4 p.m., deputies were notified that a 6-month-old male infant tested positive for cocaine at a local hospital. The sheriff’s office then contacted the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).
The report states the mother, identified as Josie Falgoust, 26, denied using drugs, however, a urine sample was taken from her prior to her arriving at the hospital. EBRSO officials contacted a nurse practitioner at the hospital, who reportedly confirmed the infant had tested positive for cocaine. She also reportedly told deputies the infant appeared to otherwise be in good health and did not show any signs of physical abuse.
Falgoust claims she never used drugs and that she doesn’t know what cocaine is, officials say in the arrest report. Falgout reportedly went on to say she didn’t know her baby had tested positive for cocaine and accused her relatives of poisoning him.
Officials with EBRSO contacted some of Falgoust’s relatives, who reportedly said they’ve seen Falgoust snort cocaine in front of her child and that she did so the night before she was contacted by DCFS.
On Jan. 23, EBRSO received the test results from Falgoust’s urine sample. She reportedly tested positive for cocaine and benzoylecgonine.
Falgoust is charged with cruelty to juveniles.
