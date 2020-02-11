LSU women’s basketball takes down Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team got past Missouri at the PMAC on Monday.
LSU (17-5, 7-3 SEC) took down Missouri (6-18, 3-8 SEC), 66-58.
Faustine Aifuwa led the Lady Tigers with a season-high 19 points. She also tied a career-high for rebounds with 16. Jaelyn Richard-Harris added 14 points. Khayla Pointer chipped in 12.
Missouri jumped out to the 17-12 lead at the end of the first quarter but LSU battled back to tie it at the end of the third and dominated the fourth quarter.
