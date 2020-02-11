LSU softball moves into top 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After starting off the 2020 season 5-0, the LSU softball team has moved into the top 10 of both the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches and ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate polls.
The Tigers are coming in at No. 7 in the latest poll.
LSU has been ranked every week since the 2014 season, and earned a total of 580 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers picked up 353 points. The Tigers are one of four SEC schools in the top 10 and is ranked highest among those teams.
The Tigers are back in action this weekend, hosting the LSU Invitational. They take on Samford Friday at 6 p.m. inside Tiger Park. On Saturday, the Tigers travel to No. 13 ULL for a 4 p.m. matchup before returning home for two games on Sunday against North Dakota and ULL at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
2020 USA Today / NFCA Division I
Top 25 Coaches Poll – Feb. 11 (Week 1)
1, Washington (25), 791, 5-0, 1
2, Oklahoma (2), 746, 4-0, 3
3, UCLA (4), 734, 6-0, 4
4, Arizona, 708, 5-0, 5
5, Florida State (1), 661, 5-0, 9
6, Texas, 660, 6-0, 6
7, LSU, 580, 5-0, 11
8, Florida, 518, 4-1, 7
9, Alabama, 497, 1-3, 2
10, Kentucky, 470, 4-0, 15
11, Michigan, 450, 5-0, 17
12, Tennessee, 440, 2-1, 12
13, ULL, 387, 3-1, 10
14, Minnesota, 380, 3-2, 8
15, Georgia, 354, 5-0, 16
16, Oklahoma State, 323, 2-2, 13
17, Texas Tech, 282, 5-0, 18
18, South Carolina, 259, 4-0, 19
19, Missouri, 243, 5-0, RV
20, James Madison, 177, 0-0, 20T
21, Northwestern, 138, 2-3, 14
T21, Oregon, 138, 5-0, RV
23, Arizona State, 134, 4-1, 22
24, Arkansas, 71, 4-1, 24
25, North Carolina, 64, 3-2, RV
ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25
1, Washington (10), 5-0, 475, 2
2, UCLA (7), 6-0, 463, 4
3, Oklahoma (2), 4-0, 454, 3
4, Arizona, 5-0, 437, 5
5, Florida St. (1), 5-0, 432, 8
6, Texas, 6-0, 402, 6
7, LSU, 5-0, 353, T11
8, Michigan, 5-0, 329, 14
9, Alabama, 1-3, 311, 1
10, Kentucky, 4-0, 293, 16
11, Florida, 4-1, 268, 9
12, Tennessee, 2-1, 257, T11
13, Minnesota, 3-2, 255, 7
14, ULL, 3-1, 252, 10
15, Georgia, 215, 17
16, Oklahoma St., 2-2, 198
17, South Carolina, 4-0, 152, 21
18, Missouri, 5-0, 135, RV
19, Texas Tech, 5-0, 132, 19
20, James Madison, 0-0, 111, 18
21, Oregon, 5-0, 103, 24
22, Arizona State, 4-1, 91, 22
23, Northwestern, 2-3, 83, 15
24, Arkansas, 4-1, 77, 20
25, North Carolina, 3-2, 58, RV
