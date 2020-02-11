LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson earns SEC Freshman of the Week for third time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the third straight week, LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson has been the SEC Freshman of the Week according to league offices.
The Dallas native has picked up three more wins to lead the Tigers over No. 22 Oregon State and Arizona State. She has won the all-around title with a 39.575 and the vault and bars title with a score of 9.90. Johnson has won 15 titles this season with four in all-around, four on vault, four on floor, two on beams and bar.
Johnson was named SEC Gymnast of the Week after the third meet of the season and SEC Freshman of the Week after the fourth, fifth, and sixth meets.
The ninth-ranked Tigers and Johnson will compete in two meets this weekend beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday at the GymQuarters Invitational. The squad will return home to face No. 12 Kentucky at 2:15 p.m. CT Sunday in the Maravich Center.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.