How to get rid of invasive Ball Moss plant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts say the invasive plant Ball Moss has been in the Baton Rouge area for the last 20 years.
It’s possible you’ve passed by it every day but didn’t know it existed.
It sort of looks like a tumbleweed but its not.
According to Kyle Huffstickler, Director of the Department of Maintenance for East Baton Rouge Parish, Ball Moss is an air plant, "An air plant does not require soil, water or any of that to survive.”
Heather Kirk-Ballard with the LSU Ag Center says, “They pull nutrients from the air. So, they’re not actually a parasite or anything like that on the tree. They’re just using the tree as a structure.”
Huffstickler says the seeds are dispersed by wind, like those of a dandelion.
Kirk-Ballard says the moss can hurt trees when they become heavily infested with the moss.
She says trees need sunlight to survive, so it can become a problem when the moss shields a tree from sunlight.
The moss can lead to insects and is susceptible to secondary disease as a result but that happens over time.
Homeowners can get rid of the Ball Moss is by removing it by hand. But that’s just the first step in the treatment process. The next step is using a home remedy.
Kirk-Ballard says, “You can use either a baking soda solution, which is a two to one. You want to use two parts water to one-part baking soda. That would five pounds to 10 gallons of water and spray it on the ball moss.”
The spray can be applied using a pressurized sprayer to reach each ball of moss. Huffstickler says if homeowners do use the spray method, they should wash off surroundings vegetation so as to not cause drying out of other plants.
