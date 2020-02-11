FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low-end severe weather threat Wed., Thurs.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The overall threat for severe weather has come down since Monday.
Just about the entire WAFB viewing area is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) of severe weather. That means a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms will be embedded within the line of thunderstorms.
It remains possible that at some point Wednesday the Storm Prediction Center could issue a severe weather watch for a portion of the local area. A strong cold front will push into the area late Wednesday into predawn Thursday.
A line of strong and possibly severe t-storms will develop just ahead of this cold front. This line of storms will be the main threat for severe weather during our next weather event.
Damaging wind is the main severe weather threat, but we can’t totally rule out the possibility of a weak, brief tornado. Large hail does not appear to be an issue, but we could see some small hail of the pea to dime size variety.
Much of Wednesday will be dry with an occasional passing shower through much of the day. After dark is when the main action is expected to occur.
Exact timing of the line of t-storms is still unknown. Computer weather model guidance still has about a six-hour split in arrival time essentially between 9 p.m. Wednesday night and 3 a.m. early Thursday morning.
With the main threat possibly occurring overnight, it is crucial to have a way of being alerted to a potential warning for your location.
The use of a NOAA weather radio is a good option, but so is using the alerts setting on our free WAFB First Alert Weather App. You can find all kinds of information and download the app here.
All models agree that the threat window should be brief as the line of storms moves fairly quickly through the local area. The fast motion of this line of storms will limit the potential for heavy rain. Rainfall amounts look to average less than 1″ for most.
