FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance of severe weather downgraded for some Wed. night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another winter morning that feels like spring and not a lot like February.
Temperatures Tuesday in the mid to upper 60°s and lower 70°s.
Not much activity on First Alert Doppler radar and we aren’t anticipating too much wet weather today. In fact, we’re only looking at a 40% coverage of showers and isolated storms.
It will stay unseasonably warm as our high pushes 80°. The record high for today, set in 1999, is 81°.
Overnight, expect clouds to roll in and be prepared for areas of light rain. Lows will dip back down to the mid-60°s.
Wednesday, our viewing area is under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather, downgraded from the previous enhanced (3/5) risk for the northern part of our viewing area. Rain coverage is posted at 70% with a high of 78°.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.