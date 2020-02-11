EBR mayor-president releases statement about safety and health of inmates

Correct Health has been operating under parameters of a contract originally drafted in 2016. Our current contract ends this year. A Request for Proposal (RFP) will be issued by summer for a new contract. We will be working with professionals and with concerned citizens in drafting the RFP to make certain that we obtain the best model for care moving forward. We will listen to all interested parties to make certain that their voices and concerns are heard. In addition, I am committed to working with the Sheriff, Metro Council, advocates and others to carve a compassionate and effective path forward to address necessary improvements needed for individuals housed at the EBR Parish Prison."