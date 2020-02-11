EBR mayor-president releases statement about safety and health of inmates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Tuesday, Feb. 11 regarding the health and safety of inmates at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
She says many have recently voiced concerns about those housed in the EBR prison. Recent discussions about treatment and deaths at the jail have raised questions among many people in the community.
Read the mayor’s full statement below:
"As Mayor-President, the safety and well-being of every citizen in East Baton Rouge Parish is a top priority. This includes making certain those who are incarcerated are treated humanely. Many have voiced concerns about the safety and health care of those confined to EBR Parish Prison. Discussions about treatment and even deaths at the jail have caused concern among many in the community.
Recently, Sheriff Gautreaux, Warden Grimes and I met with the advocates for prison health care to discuss their concerns. While the prison health facility has recently gained accreditation by the National Association of Correction Facilities, we understand the ongoing concerns that have been shared.
City-Parish government oversees the current contract with Correct Health for the medical services at EBR Parish Prison. I am sure they will be forthcoming and clear about the current status of prisoner health care at the facility.
Correct Health has been operating under parameters of a contract originally drafted in 2016. Our current contract ends this year. A Request for Proposal (RFP) will be issued by summer for a new contract. We will be working with professionals and with concerned citizens in drafting the RFP to make certain that we obtain the best model for care moving forward. We will listen to all interested parties to make certain that their voices and concerns are heard. In addition, I am committed to working with the Sheriff, Metro Council, advocates and others to carve a compassionate and effective path forward to address necessary improvements needed for individuals housed at the EBR Parish Prison."
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.