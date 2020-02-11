Coastal Bridge slapped with lawsuit over alleged unpaid bills

(WAFB) - The company best known for receiving the contract to repair the Sunshine Bridge owes over $1.5 million in costs accrued buying supplies to complete public works projects across the state, two companies allege in a lawsuit.
Mississippi based supplier, Warren Paving, claims Coastal Bridge owes an outstanding balance of $1,568,378.04 racked up between April and July of 2019, according to the lawsuit.
During that same time period, Coastal Bridge spent $812,063.67 with Louisiana company, Slats Lucas, which remains due, the filing states.
In the lawsuit, both companies allege Coastal Bridge missed the 30-day payment deadline. It wouldn’t be the first deadline missed by the company, however.
9News investigations into Coastal Bridge have revealed the company’s long history of falling behind on other highway construction projects.
Since 2012, Coastal Bridge consistently fell behind on roadway projects to the point where the state levied late fees of up to $3,000 per day.
Previous conversations with the head of Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), Sec. Shawn Wilson, PhD, showed state law holds that the company that bids lowest on highway projects must be given the job.
As long as Coastal and other contractors continue to pay the fines or have the surety bonds to cover them, they can continue to bid on jobs, he said.
Representatives for Coastal Bridge could not be reached Monday evening (Feb. 10).
