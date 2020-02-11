Chat line to assist those with Alzheimer’s now offering services in 90 languages

(WAFB) - A chat line offered through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America can service families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses in 90 languages.
“As an example, someone can ask, ‘What are some ways to help prevent my family member with Alzheimer’s from wandering?’ in Spanish, and the system will recognize the foreign language text,” information provided by the AFA states. “The Helpline social worker will then type their response, which is then translated back into Spanish for the user on the other end. Because the translation occurs instantaneously, conversations can be had in real time.”
The helpline can be accessed by clicking on the blue chat icon on the lower right-hand side of the AFA’s website.
The helpline can also be accessed by sending a text message to 646-586-5283.
