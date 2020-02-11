Chancellor-dean of SU Ag Center says university to start harvesting medical marijuana soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The chancellor-dean of Southern University’s Ag Center says they’ll start harvesting medical marijuana in the next week.
Orlando McMeans spoke Monday, Feb. 10 to reporters. He did not speculate on how much money the medical marijuana business could even bring in, but did say it will be important to improve on what people know about medical marijuana.
“Some people, when you hear about cannabis or marijuana in any frame, you just think about someone doing the recreational use, someone out here doing, selling, or what have you. This is for medicinal purposes, many of which I did not know about until I talked to an owner of a dispensary,” McMeans said Monday at Baton Rouge Press Club.
McMeans says Southern’s Ag Center also wants to step up research in the medical marijuana field.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.