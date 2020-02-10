Zachary officials to hold news conference on arrest of middle school teacher

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders from the City of Zachary and the Zachary Community School District have called a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the recent arrest of, Ellarea Silva, a teacher at Northwestern Middle School.
WAFB will live-stream the news conference on the WAFB App as well as the WAFB Facebook page. Here’s the news release we received:
City of Zachary officials and the Zachary Community School District will hold a joint press conference today, February 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Zachary Council Chambers at 4700 Main Street to discuss the recent incidences that have taken place since the arrest of a teacher at Northwestern Middle School.
Mayor David Amrhein, Police Chief David McDavid and Superintendent Scott Devillier will address the situation at hand in our city following last week’s incident.
