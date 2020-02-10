WANTED: Men accused of vehicle burglaries off Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for two men accused of breaking into vehicles in areas off Old Hammond Highway.
Officials with EBRSO say on Jan. 29, deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries in the areas of Cranbrook Court and Rimrock Court just off Old Hammond Highway. During the investigation, it was discovered that at least two men burglarized unlocked vehicles in the neighborhoods during the early morning hours.
One of the alleged burglars was caught on camera.
EBRSO is asking for the public’s help finding those responsible. Call EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 with any info about this case.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.