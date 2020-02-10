Twelve arrested in raids at Baton Rouge vape shop and nearby paint and sip venue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During the early morning hours of Sunday, February 9, agents from several agencies raided Vegas Vape Lounge and Unwine Paint Bar on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
Law enforcement officials reported receiving numerous complaints from nearby business owners and community members.
Undercover agents began an investigation and were able to obtain search warrants and cease and desist orders which were executed Saturday.
Operators for both businesses were taken into custody, according to officials.
Employees at both businesses were cited and all alcohol and tobacco products were seized, officials said.
Additionally, law enforcement officials seized 4 handguns, 1 ounce of marijuana, 1 gram of heroin, and 1 gram of cocaine.
The following arrests were reported:
- Demond Eames, 46, was arrested. Eames was identified by agents as the operator of Vegas Vape. He faces the following charges: Operation Without a Permit (High Content) Operation Without a Permit (Low Content) General Requirments (Tobacco Permit)
- Alesia Gales, 44, was arrested. Gales was identified by agents as the operator of the nearby Unwine Paint Bar on Coursey Boulevard. She is charged with the following: Operation Without a Permit (High Content)/2 counts
- Dasbyn Edwards, 22. Illegal Carrying of Weapons (handgun) Poss. of Marijuana
- Aaliyah Brown, 19. Poss. of Marijuana
- Patrick Quinones, 44. Illegal Carrying of Weapons (handgun)
- Quintin Titus, 24. Poss. of a Stolen Firearm Poss. of Marijuana Fugitive (Baker)
- Brandon Sprowl, 28. Resisting an Officer
- Robert Claiborne, 25. Bench Warrant
- Kiara Phillips, 30. Bench Warrant
- Jonathan Dunn, 37. Bench Warrant
- Darren Hasbert, 25. Bench Warrant
- Carl Patterson, 39. Open Container
