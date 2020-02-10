Take a look at ‘09 Elton John wearing an LSU polo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you seen this picture of Elton John wearing an LSU polo while playing tennis?
Don’t remember it? You’re not alone. It seems as though nobody knew this sir sported the purple and gold at one point.
Apparently the fit was worn during a charity tennis event at the PMAC circa 2009. Elton John was joined by Venus and Serena Williams and Andy Roddick.
Jacques Doucet remembers. He was there.
“It was not attended the way it should’ve been,” Jacques Doucet wrote.
The fit and the pics get a three flame emoji review from me.
