Police investigating alleged theft of dog at Krewe of Mutts parade
The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society says a potential adopter walked off with Bonnie and never returned.
By Donovan Jackson and Mykal Vincent | February 10, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 10:43 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating an alleged dog theft that happened at the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade on Sunday, Feb. 10.

According to the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, a potential adopter took a dog named Bonnie for a walk and never returned.

Bonnie was last seen with a woman they believe is named Veronica around 10 a.m.

🚨🚨HELP US FIND BONNIE🚨🚨Today at the Krewe of Mutts parade, this lady (a potential adopter) was walking Bonnie and never...

Posted by West Feliciana Animal Humane Society on Sunday, February 9, 2020

Bonnie is a nine-month-old, 40-pound female heeler mix. She is spayed, up to date on shots, and microchipped.

Police are investigating an alleged dog theft reported at the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade in downtown Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a report was filed and an investigation is underway. If you have any information about this case, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-7867 (STOP) or the humane society at 225-229-6787 or 225-721-0239.

