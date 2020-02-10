Police investigating alleged theft of dog at Krewe of Mutts parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating an alleged dog theft that happened at the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade on Sunday, Feb. 10.
According to the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, a potential adopter took a dog named Bonnie for a walk and never returned.
Bonnie was last seen with a woman they believe is named Veronica around 10 a.m.
Bonnie is a nine-month-old, 40-pound female heeler mix. She is spayed, up to date on shots, and microchipped.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a report was filed and an investigation is underway. If you have any information about this case, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-7867 (STOP) or the humane society at 225-229-6787 or 225-721-0239.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.