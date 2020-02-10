One injured after early morning shooting on Ned Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is recovering after being injured in an early morning shooting, officials confirm.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at roughly 8:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of Ned Avenue. That area is located off Gardere Lane near Burbank.
Investigators arrived on scene to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is expected to survive.
No information has been provided regarding a possible motive or suspect.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
