One injured after early morning shooting on Ned Ave.
The shooting happened in the 8100 block of Ned Avenue. (Source: WAFB)
By Samantha Morgan | February 10, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 11:35 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is recovering after being injured in an early morning shooting, officials confirm.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at roughly 8:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of Ned Avenue. That area is located off Gardere Lane near Burbank.

Investigators arrived on scene to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is expected to survive.

No information has been provided regarding a possible motive or suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).

