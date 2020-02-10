Man sentenced to life for 2015 Thanksgiving day shooting in Plaquemine

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The man found guilty of shooting and killing someone on Thanksgiving Day 2015 has now been sentenced to life in prison.
The 18th Judicial District Court announced Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 that Jerome Gray will spend the rest of his life in jail.
Gray was convicted back in November of 2019. The incident happened Nov. 26, 2015.
Back in November of 2019, a jury unanimously found Gray guilty of second degree murder for the shooting death of Derick Askins and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“This jury verdict stands for the premise that this community is sick and tired of being sick and tired of senseless shootings and hope that this will put a chilling effect on anyone who contemplates using a gun to solve their disputes,” said Tony Clayton, first assistant to District Attorney Richard Ward.
Judge Tonya Lurry heard brief victim impact statements from Askins’ mother and son before handing down her decision. Gray is sentenced to serve life in prison without the benefit of parole for the second degree murder charge. He was also sentenced to 20 years for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Gray approached Askins Nov. 26, 2015 at a Thanksgiving Day celebration and shot him after assaulting him with his fist, according to Tony Clayton, first assistant to District Attorney Richard Ward.
Clayton says Gray assaulted Askins because Gray mistakenly thought Askins was having a relationship with his girlfriend. Gray shot at close range, according to the district attorney.
Witnesses who testified say Gray had tried to hit Askins with his fist and then immediately pulled out a pistol and shot him.
Gray had previously been convicted of second degree battery.
