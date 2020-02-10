LSU men’s basketball No. 25 in AP Poll

LSU men’s basketball No. 25 in AP Poll
LSU Men's Basketball ranked No. 15 in AP Poll. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley | February 10, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 12:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are ranked for the third consecutive in the AP Poll. The latest version has the Tigers at the No. 25 spot.

Related Stories:

Mays scores career-high 30 in No. 18 LSU OT loss to No. 10 Auburn

The Tigers will host Missouri at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will also be televised on the SEC Network as well.

AP Top 25 Feb. 10, 2020

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1, Baylor (21-1), 1,583, 1

2, Gonzaga (25-1), 1,546, 2

3, Kansas (20-3), 1,450, 3

4, San Diego State (24-0), 1,422, 4

5, Louisville (21-3), 1,331, 5

6, Dayton (21-2), 1,255, 6

7, Duke (20-3), 1,211, 7

8, Florida State (20-3), 1,170, 8

9, Maryland (19-4), 1,057, 9

10, Seton Hall (18-5), 1,013, 12

11, Auburn (21-2), 998, 11

12, Kentucky (18-5), 853, 15

13, Penn State (18-5), 787, 22

14, West Virginia (18-5), 721, 13

15, Villanova (17-6), 581, 10

16, Colorado (19-5), 567, 24

17, Oregon (18-6), 497, 14

18, Marquette (17-6), 425, NR

19, Butler (18-6), 414, 19

20, Houston (19-5), 402, 25

21, Iowa (17-7), 374, 17

22, Illinois (16-7), 235, 20

23, Creighton (18-6), 213, 21

24, Texas Tech (15-8), 169, NR

25, LSU (17-6), 160, 18

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page and Follow WAFB 9Sports on Twitter

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.