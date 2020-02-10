Louisiana cheer squads win UCA national, world championships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2020 National High School Cheerleading Championship and National Dance Team Championship brought more than 25,000 participants from all around the world to compete for top honors at Walt Disney World in Orlando.
Nearly 80,000 attended the national championship events, with performances at six venues within the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World® Resort, including The Arena, the first facility in the world designed specifically for cheer and dance competitions.
The two events showcased 25,000 athletes across 1,270 teams from 36 different states. Internationally, 62 teams from 12 countries also competed. Cheerleading teams are judged on their crowd leading abilities, stunting and tumbling skills and overall performance. The dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution and overall effect. All teams competing in the championships had to qualify at a regional event or camp in order to participate.
Louisiana was well represented at the event with many high schools winning big in their events.
Cheerleading Large Varsity winners included
Large Varsity Division I: Hagerty High School | Oviedo, FL
· Large Varsity Division II: Live Oak High School | Watson, LA
· Large Varsity Coed: Bartow High School | Bartow, FL
· Large Varsity Game Day Division I: Bloomington Jefferson High School | Bloomington, MN
· Large Varsity Game Day Division II: Purvis High School | Purvis, MS
· Large Varsity Coed Game Day: Summit High School | Fontana, CA
Cheerleading Medium Varsity winners included:
Medium Varsity Division I: Eaglecrest High School | Aurora, CO
· Medium Varsity Division II: Rocky Point High School | Rocky Point, NY
· Medium Varsity Coed: Brother Martin High School | New Orleans, LA
· Medium Varsity Game Day Division I: Aloha High School | Beaverton, OR
· Medium Varsity Game Day Division II: Bowling Green High School | Bowling Green, KY
· Medium Varsity Coed Game Day: Downingtown West High School | Downingtown, PA
Cheerleading Small Varsity winners included:
Small Varsity Division I: Boone County High School | Florence, KY
· Small Varsity Division II: Marple-Newtown High School | Newtown Square, PA
· Small Varsity Coed: Strawberry Crest High School | Dover, FL
· Small Varsity Game Day Division I: Montgomery High School | Skillman, NJ
· Small Varsity Game Day Division II: Sardis High School | Boaz, AL
· Small Varsity Coed Game Day: Archbishop Shaw High School | Marrero, LA
Dance Team Large Varsity winners included:
· Large Varsity Hip Hop: Coral Reef High School | Miami, FL
· Large Varsity Pom: Millard North High School | Omaha, NE
· Large Varsity Jazz: Coral Reef High School | Miami, FL
· Large Varsity Game Day: Teurlings Catholic High School | Lafayette, LA
Dance Team Medium Varsity winners included:
Medium Varsity Hip Hop: Seton High School | Cincinnati, OH
· Medium Varsity Pom: St. Thomas More Catholic School | Lafayette, LA
· Medium Varsity Jazz: St. Thomas More Catholic School | Lafayette, LA
· Medium Varsity Game Day: Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA
