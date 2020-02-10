Live Oak cheer squads win UCA national, world championships

Live Oak cheer squads won several national and world championships at a UCA event in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 9. (Source: Facebook/LPFPD4)
By Mykal Vincent | February 10, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 9:28 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live Oak cheerleaders of all ages captured national and world championships at a UCA event in Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 9.

National championship-winning squads included:

  • Live Oak High School, UCA National Champions in Large Varsity Division II.
  • Live Oak Youth Rec, UCA National Champions in Youth Rec.
  • Live Oak Rec Cheer, UCA National Champions in Junior Rec.
  • Live Oak Junior High School, 2nd Place in UCA Junior High.

World championship-winning squads included:

  • Live Oak High School
  • Live Oak Youth Rec
  • Live Oak Junior Rec

“Great job all! We are proud of you!” Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 said in a post on Facebook.

