Live Oak cheer squads win UCA national, world championships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live Oak cheerleaders of all ages captured national and world championships at a UCA event in Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 9.
National championship-winning squads included:
- Live Oak High School, UCA National Champions in Large Varsity Division II.
- Live Oak Youth Rec, UCA National Champions in Youth Rec.
- Live Oak Rec Cheer, UCA National Champions in Junior Rec.
- Live Oak Junior High School, 2nd Place in UCA Junior High.
World championship-winning squads included:
- Live Oak High School
- Live Oak Youth Rec
- Live Oak Junior Rec
“Great job all! We are proud of you!” Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 said in a post on Facebook.
