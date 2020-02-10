La. higher ed leaders ask for more money to address $1.5 billion backlog of issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, Feb. 10, higher education leaders requested more money from state lawmakers that would help chip away at the $1.5 billion backlog of repairs on state campuses, offer faculty pay raises, and help cover rising employee retirement and insurance costs.
LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan asked lawmakers to consider fronting cash for a new library at the flagship Baton Rouge campus. In addition, Galligan told the Senate Education Committee that LSU wants authority to raise or lower its fees.
“I look up and see a little wet spot and think, ‘That’s going to be okay.’ In a year, that’s going to be a much bigger wet spot. There’s going to be mildew down the wall and it costs me a whole lot more in a year to fix than if I fix it today," Galligan said.
Galligan also asked lawmakers to front some money to build a new library on LSU’s campus.
