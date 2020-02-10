Krewe of Mutts brings in big crowd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was a huge turnout for the 2020 Krewe of Mutts in downtown Baton Rouge.
The parade, hosted by Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS), features dogs dressed in costumes, along with miniature floats.
Proceeds from participants help fund CAAWS’ spay/neuter program, which decreases euthanization numbers.
Parade-goers also had the opportunity to adopt a pet from several booths set up by animal shelters.
“First time bringing Miss Ally out. She’s a puppy I’ve had for just about a year and she’s excited to be out. This is her first big outing with big crowds and big dogs, and she’s a little bit excited,” said one parade-goer.
The Krewe of Mutts parade has been held annually for more than 20 years.
