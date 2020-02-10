THE INVESTIGATORS: Bond increased for man accused of brutally beating 5-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Judge Ron Johnson has increased the bond for the man accused of brutally beating a 5-year-old boy back in October 2019.
Darius Lewis faced a bond review in court on Monday, February 10, 2020. Lewis’ bond was initially set at $7,500 but Johnson has decided to increase that bond to $25,000.
“Due to incoming information about this case, specifically the preliminary medical information presented by the state, I feel that an increase in the bond is appropriate,” said Johnson. “All other conditions of the bond will remain in place.”
The child was rushed to the hospitals back in October, allegedly coughing up blood. Arrest records obtained by the 9News Investigators show doctors found a number of bruises on his back, legs, chest and eyes but also awful internal damage to some of his organs.
“The allegations are difficult to imagine but it’s ones the we’re going to deal with and we’ll take it one step at a time,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore.
The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirms to the 9News Investigators that Lewis will not be able to get out of prison at the moment because he is currently on parole for a prior drug charge, which means no bond will be accepted.
The 9News Investigators have also learned Lewis has a history of alleged abuse in his past. According to court records, he has been in and out of court on various violent charges over the last decade.
