Golden Guys to perform at halftime of LSU women’s basketball game
The Golden Guys are set to perform during the halftime of LSU vs. Missouri. (Source: Golden Guys)
By Amanda Lindsley | February 10, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 12:08 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Golden Guys are set to perform at halftime of the LSU women’s basketball game against Missouri on Monday, Feb. 10.

The Tigers are set to tip-off against the Mizzou Tigers at 6 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Golden Guys are a nonprofit dance organization who raise money to help the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital here in Baton Rouge. The Golden Guys have raised more than $10,000 to the OLOL Foundation.

