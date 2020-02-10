Golden Guys to perform at halftime of LSU women’s basketball game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Golden Guys are set to perform at halftime of the LSU women’s basketball game against Missouri on Monday, Feb. 10.
The Tigers are set to tip-off against the Mizzou Tigers at 6 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Golden Guys are a nonprofit dance organization who raise money to help the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital here in Baton Rouge. The Golden Guys have raised more than $10,000 to the OLOL Foundation.
