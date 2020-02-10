FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than usual; rain on the way

By Diane Deaton | February 10, 2020 at 5:11 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 5:11 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’ll be another warmer than normal Monday morning with temperatures starting out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Only limited wet weather early Monday morning on First Alert Doppler radar, however, that will be changing. We’re looking at 60% coverage of rain and a few storms.

Warm and breezy, our high Monday tops out at 76°.

Overnight, expect a few scattered showers, patchy fog, and a low of 67°.

Tuesday, keep the umbrella handy as rain moves in. It’ll still be too warm Tuesday with a high near 80°.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.