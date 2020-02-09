FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat Wednesday into early Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Periods of storms will be in the forecast for the first half of the workweek.
Rain Monday and Tuesday will stay scattered in nature and many will stay dry.
Temperatures will trend 10 to 20 degrees above early February norms. A cold front will move into the area Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WAFB viewing area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. The counties in SW MS and a portion of the parishes right along the state line are under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather.
Long-range weather models suggest a line of t-storms capable of producing damaging winds and maybe a few isolated tornadoes will push across SE LA and SW MS Wednesday night into predawn Thursday morning. The exact timing of this line of storms still needs to be fine-tuned in the coming day or 2.
At this point with the threat being potentially overnight while many sleep, it’s not a bad idea to have a way to be alerted to a potential severe weather warning. You can use our free First Alert Weather App and set up custom alerts so that you will be notified if a severe storm is heading your way.
Rainfall amounts with this storm system should be manageable with most picking up between 0.5 to 1.5 inches.
Once the front moves through, the threat for severe weather will end and temperatures will take a significant dip.
Highs Thursday and Valentine’s Day are only expected to reach the upper 50s.
Make sure your sweetheart has a jacket for Valentine’s evening plans as temperatures will be falling into the 40s by late evening Friday.
Valentine’s Day Friday is the only completely dry day in our exclusive 10-day forecast. A few isolated-to-scattered showers will return by next weekend.
Don’t cancel any outdoor plans as neither day looks to be a washout at this time.
Rain chances will go up some into the next work/school week as our next storm system moves through.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.