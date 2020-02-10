FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Most of Baton Rouge area under risk for severe weather Wed. night into early Thurs. morning

The weather gets much more active during the latter half of Wednesday as a strong cold front tracks from west to east across the Bayou State. The Storm Team is posting a First Alert Action Day given the threat of severe weather during the evening hours. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) currently has the northern portion of the WAFB region under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (3/5 on the threat scale) with most of the remainder of the viewing area, including metro Baton Rouge, under a Slight Risk (2/5). At this time, there’s some potential for all modes of severe weather (damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes), along with frequent lightning.