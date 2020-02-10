Deputies: Witnesses claim man was shot while answering door at home on Bayou Fountain Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday, Feb. 9 in the 8400 block of Bayou Fountain Avenue, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Casey Hicks, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said Tyler Batiste, 20, was shot around 11 p.m. and taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Witnesses told deputies Batiste answered a knock on the door of a home on Bayou Fountain Avenue and was met with gunfire, Hicks said.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225)389-5000.
