DCFS recieves training in identifying victims of human trafficking

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Employees of the Louisiana Department of Family and Children’s Services received training on how to identify victims of human trafficking on Feb. 10.
The Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Task Force taught employees at the DCFS office in Baton Rouge how to look for red flags in victims.
The task force is scheduled to host the training throughout the state.
Officials say human trafficking is more likely to happen after a natural disaster because that’s when some people are the most vulnerable.
Losing a house, loved one, or just having the mental stress of everything can make people vulnerable during a natural disaster, according to the Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Task Force.
