Boil water advisory issued for parts of Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Due to a water main leak on Williams Street, there is currently a boil water advisory in place for parts of Donaldsonville, Parish Utilities of Ascension announced Monday, Feb. 10.
Officials say in order to repair the leak, water had to be shut off temporarily. When this happens, officials say there’s the possibility for the water line to become contaminated, so the advisory was issued as a precaution. It will remain in effect until Parish Utilities of Ascension lifts it.
Affected areas are limited to homes and buildings on St. Vincent Street, Williams Street, and St. Patrick Street.
Those in the affected areas should boil their water before drinking it, cooking, brushing their teeth, making ice, or using it to rinse food. Water should be boiled for a full minuted in a clean container.
Anyone with questions should call Parish Utilities of Ascension at 225-450-1071.
