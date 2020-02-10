Baton Rouge police officer accused of causing head-on collision while intoxicated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer is accused of causing a head-on collision in an unmarked police unit while intoxicated, according to arrest records.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 when officer Dave Lee Davis, 30, of Ethel, ran a red light, police say.
Davis was arrested on Feb. 9 on charges of operating while intoxicated, traffic control signals, and no seat belt. Police say because David was sedated and incoherent, he was unable to submit a breathalyzer test. His blood will be subpoenaed for toxicology.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said.
Davis has been placed on administrative leave, the department says. Davis is assigned to the Uniform Patrol Bureau and has been employed with the Baton Rouge Police Department for two years
