Angola cadet booked after pistol, ammunition discovered in vehicle
By Kevin Foster | February 10, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 5:52 PM

(WAFB) - Investigators charged Louisiana State Penitentiary cadet Kieosha L. Smith, 28, after correctional officers discovered a pistol and two loaded magazines in her vehicle.

Officials claimed Smith denied having any contraband when entering the front gate at the facility around 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10. It is illegal to bring a firearm or ammunition onto prison property.

Deputies booked Smith into West Feliciana Parish Jail for introduction of contraband.

Smith, who has been employed as a cadet since October of 2019, resigned during questioning, officials said.

