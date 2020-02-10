Angola cadet booked after pistol, ammunition discovered in vehicle

(WAFB) - Investigators charged Louisiana State Penitentiary cadet Kieosha L. Smith, 28, after correctional officers discovered a pistol and two loaded magazines in her vehicle.
Officials claimed Smith denied having any contraband when entering the front gate at the facility around 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10. It is illegal to bring a firearm or ammunition onto prison property.
Deputies booked Smith into West Feliciana Parish Jail for introduction of contraband.
Smith, who has been employed as a cadet since October of 2019, resigned during questioning, officials said.
