Southern Lady Jags dominate Grambling on the road

GRAMBLING, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team dominated Grambling on the road in a blowout win on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Lady Jags (10-11, 8-2 SWAC) claimed the 70-51 victory over the Lady Tigers (2-19, 1-9 SWAC).
Freshman forward Raven White led Southern with 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds. Guard Brittany Rose added 11 points. Jaden Towner came off the bench to chip in 10 points.
The Lady Jags forced 16 turnovers and scored 29 points off those turnovers.
____________
Keep up with more Southern sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.