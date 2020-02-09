Southern Jags fall on the road at Grambling

GRAMBLING, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team jumped out to a nine-point halftime lead on Grambling but the Tigers clawed back and handed the Jags a conference loss on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Southern (9-14, 6-4 SWAC) fell 66-62 to Grambling (12-11, 6-4 SWAC) on the road.
Ahsante Shivers led the Jags with 16 points. He also had three rebounds and three blocks. Damiree Burns added 14 points. Lamarcus Lee chipped in eight points. Amel Kuljuhovic had seven points and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Devante Jackson scored 23 points for the Tigers and a team-high nine rebounds. Ivy Smith Jr. added 18 points and six boards.
Southern shot 36% from the floor, while Grambling connected on 49% of its shots. The Jags were 37% on 3-pointers, while the Tigers were 44% from beyond the arc. Southern made 58% of its free throws but Grambling was 79% from the charity stripe.
