President Trump’s plan to end Israeli–Palestinian conflict sparks demonstration in Baton Rouge

“We believe Trump and his people were completely taking the side of Israel over the Palestinians, leaving no state. Palestinians have been struggling since 1947 to have a state. This plan does not really give them even really the minimum. It gives Israel all control over their lives,” said Palestinian-American activist Emad Nofal. “Our main objection is we feel like [the plan] is unjust and biased, totally. As if it is written by an Israeli prime minister rather than our president.”