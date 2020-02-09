President Trump’s plan to end Israeli–Palestinian conflict sparks demonstration in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Demonstrators voiced their displeasure with President Trump’s plan to reduce hostility between Israelis and Palestinians.
The more contentious bit of the president’s Peace To Prosperity plan revealed in late January provides Israel with the favored parts of Jerusalem for its capital.
The plan also allows Palestine to form a sovereign state after walking back certain actions taken to fight against Israel, though the Palestinian state would not be able to form a military.
Dozens voiced their concerns in the streets of Baton Rouge Saturday, Feb. 8.
“We believe Trump and his people were completely taking the side of Israel over the Palestinians, leaving no state. Palestinians have been struggling since 1947 to have a state. This plan does not really give them even really the minimum. It gives Israel all control over their lives,” said Palestinian-American activist Emad Nofal. “Our main objection is we feel like [the plan] is unjust and biased, totally. As if it is written by an Israeli prime minister rather than our president.”
President Trump revealed the plan flanked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. No Palestinian representation was present.
Palestinian leadership has since condemned the plan.
“I know we might not be able to change anything. But, at least, we owe it to our people to take a stand and support their struggle,” said Nofal. “I have family who lives under occupation there. Their lives are really in bad shape.”
Nofal said Saturday’s demonstration was a symbolic gesture meant to send the message that the president’s plan conflicts with core experiences and values America was founded on and should advocate for globally.
Those values, he said, led him to immigrate to the U.S. in 1993 and continue to attract hundreds of immigrants to the U.S. each year.
“This is what we have come here for. We believe that everybody deserves a chance at the freedom and self-determination that [Americans] enjoy. [America] cannot help another state control the lives of other people.” said Nofal.
Read the full plan by clicking the link here.
