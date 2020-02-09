Police: LSU student who witnessed car burglary forced into apartment and robbed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say an LSU student who witnessed a car burglary in the parking lot of Baton Rouge apartment complex was robbed at gunpoint.
A relative of the victim told WAFB a suspect forced the man to hand over his keys, wallet, and phone.
Sgt. Don Coppola said the incident happened shortly before 3:25 a.m. on Feb. 8 at the Lodges at 777 in the 700 block of Ben Hur Road.
The apartment complex is about two miles south of the LSU campus.
According to investigators, the student exited an apartment at the complex and saw two suspects burglarizing a vehicle.
One of the suspects forced the victim back into the apartment he had just left, police say. Coppola said at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.
A woman who says she is the victim’s relative says the student is a resident of the Lodges at 777.
“They held him at gunpoint for about 10 minutes, threw him on the ground and threatened his life repeatedly,” she said.
The woman says the men took his keys, phone, and wallet and then forced him back inside of an apartment where they stole more items.
Investigators confirmed to WAFB the suspect took some items from the apartment before leaving the scene.
One of the suspects is believed to be in his 20′s.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
The case remains under investigation.
