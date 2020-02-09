One killed in crash on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Moises Lanza, 21, died in a vehicle crash around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.
Investigators believe Lanza was the passenger of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle after failing to stop at a red light in the 10800 block of Florida Boulevard.
The driver and two other passengers in the same vehicle as Lanza were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
An investigation remains ongoing.
