One killed in crash on Florida Boulevard
By Kevin Foster | February 9, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 5:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Moises Lanza, 21, died in a vehicle crash around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.

Investigators believe Lanza was the passenger of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle after failing to stop at a red light in the 10800 block of Florida Boulevard.

The driver and two other passengers in the same vehicle as Lanza were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

An investigation remains ongoing.

