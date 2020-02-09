16 LSU Tigers invited to 2020 NFL Combine

Destrehan alum Jordan Jefferson will be in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Garland Gillen | February 8, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 6:31 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sixteen LSU Tigers were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Michigan was second, with 11 players invited to Indiana.

A total of 337 prospects were invited to attend the annual event. LSU players make up 4.7% of the invitees.

The 16 players from LSU that will show off their talents to 32 NFL teams:

- QB Joe Burrow

- OLB K'Lavon Chaisson

- OL Saahdiq Charles

- OL Lloyd Cushenberry

- S Grant Delpit

- LB Michael Divinity

- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

- LS Blake Ferguson

- CB Kristian Fulton

- WR Justin Jefferson

- DL Rashard Lawrence

- OL Damien Lewis

- TE Thaddeus Moss

- LB Jacob Phillips

- LB Patrick Queen

- TE Stephen Sullivan

Mock drafts have LSU possibly getting four of five guys taken in the first round. Burrow is the consensus to go No. 1 overall to the Bengals.

The NFL Combine will take place from Feb. 24 through Mar. 1.

