16 LSU Tigers invited to 2020 NFL Combine

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sixteen LSU Tigers were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Michigan was second, with 11 players invited to Indiana.
A total of 337 prospects were invited to attend the annual event. LSU players make up 4.7% of the invitees.
The 16 players from LSU that will show off their talents to 32 NFL teams:
- QB Joe Burrow
- OLB K'Lavon Chaisson
- OL Saahdiq Charles
- OL Lloyd Cushenberry
- S Grant Delpit
- LB Michael Divinity
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- LS Blake Ferguson
- CB Kristian Fulton
- WR Justin Jefferson
- DL Rashard Lawrence
- OL Damien Lewis
- TE Thaddeus Moss
- LB Jacob Phillips
- LB Patrick Queen
- TE Stephen Sullivan
Mock drafts have LSU possibly getting four of five guys taken in the first round. Burrow is the consensus to go No. 1 overall to the Bengals.
The NFL Combine will take place from Feb. 24 through Mar. 1.
