FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get outside and enjoy the weather today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ll want to make sure you get outside today as the weather will be nearly picture-perfect.
The only weather issue will be breezy winds. Sustained winds of 10-15 mph are expected with gusts in the upper teens to low 20 mph range.
Otherwise, the weather will be very pleasant.
That’s great news for all the pups heading to the Mystic Krewe of Mutts festivities in downtown Baton Rouge today.
Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon but we keep the remainder of the weekend dry.
Weather models continue to push the heavier storms and rain north of our area as we start the new work/school week.
Sct’d showers and a few t-storms will remain possible Monday and Tuesday, so don’t assume you’ll be able to get by without the umbrella.
A storm system and cold front will push into and through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday.
A line of t-storms looks possible just ahead of the cold front. It’s along this line of storms that we can’t totally rule out the possibility of a few strong to maybe severe t-storms.
Rainfall totals are looking more manageable staying within 0.5-1.5″ for most.
If we were to see any nuisance flooding it would be very localized. The weather turns drier and cooler to end the week.
Have a jacket for your special sweetheart on Valentine’s Day as the weather will remain a bit chilly. Temperatures will start to warm by the following weekend.
Sct’d t-showers will be in the forecast to start the next week.
