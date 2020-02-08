USS Kidd to be drydocked for maintenance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The USS Kidd is due for some maintenance. The ship has been in Baton Rouge 38 years, and of course has seen some wear and tear in that time.
According to the Department of the Interior’s Standards for Historic Vessel Preservation Projects, those who care for historic vessels such as the Kidd must stick to “schedules for regular and cyclic maintenance, including drydocking or haul-out of vessels afloat.” Staff members are now working to develop a plan to drydock the ship for repairs.
Time between drydocking varies depending on a ship’s environment. A ship in saltwater may need to be drydocked every five to ten years, while a ship in freshwater can go as much as 10 to 20 years.
The executive director of the Kidd says while the ship’s unique mooring has allowed for various repairs and restoration projects over the years, changing river conditions have made it so the ship spends more time in the water than not. The Kidd’s last known time for drydocking maintenance was back in 1962, the director says.
Officials with the Kidd say it’s expected to take several years to plan the maintenance process and secure funding.
The executive director also says they’re declaring general amnesty for any visitor who may have taken a “souvenir” from the ship during a visit. They ask that people please return things like flags, knobs, labels, and other small items that have gone missing through the years. No questions will be asked.
Anyone who has vintage items or materials that could help tell the story of the USS Kidd are asked to call the museum at 225-342-1942 if they are willing to donate those items.
