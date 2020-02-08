State Police: Alcohol use suspected by Miss. man in fatal crash in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators suspect alcohol use was a factor in a crash that killed a Mississippi man in Assumption Parish on Friday, Feb. 7, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on LA 403 near Paincourtville, La.
State Troopers say Cody Hicks, 41, of Pascagoula, Miss., was driving on LA 403 in a 2000 Ford F-250 when he tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
When the truck ran off the left side of the roadway, Hicks steered towards the right caused the truck to go into a ditch and rollover.
Troopers say suspect Hicks was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Results from a toxicology test are pending.
This crash remains under investigation.
Trooper Jesse LaGrange says this is the third fatal crash Louisiana State Police Troop C has investigated in 2020. A total of three people, including Hicks, have died so far this year, according to LaGrange.
LaGrange says nearly half of fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge drivers to wear their seatbelts and to designate a driver when consuming alcohol.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.