Recent arrests linked to possible large, violent drug ring in Baton Rouge

According to the arrest warrants, police believe in April 2017 Collins, Phillips, and several others ambushed and killed Lorenzo Dixon, a local rapper known on Winbourne Avenue. Phillips was allegedly the getaway driver. Police claim a witness heard Collins and another man, Patrick Carter, take credit for the shooting. The warrant also names Jornell Keelen as someone who was involved or had knowledge of the murder. Investigators believe the unidentified ringleader of the organization ordered the rapper’s death, promising the suspects money, drugs, or even a higher position in the group. Police say the witness claims one of the men was also ordered to kill Keelen after the rapper’s death, but failed to do so.