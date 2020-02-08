Recent arrests linked to possible large, violent drug ring in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two recent arrest warrants reveal some dark workings in Baton Rouge.
The arrest documents detail the events and people involved in several deadly shootings in 2017. According to the investigators’ statements, the Baton Rouge Police Departments believes at least two 2017 murders were ordered by the head of what they call an “extremely violent group of large scale, illegal narcotics traffickers.”
The two men arrested on Feb. 7, 2020, are Dexter Collins, 39, and Kelvin Phillips, 41. Both men face first degree murder charges for an April 2017 shooting. Collins faces additional charges for a shooting that happened months later.
According to the arrest warrants, police believe in April 2017 Collins, Phillips, and several others ambushed and killed Lorenzo Dixon, a local rapper known on Winbourne Avenue. Phillips was allegedly the getaway driver. Police claim a witness heard Collins and another man, Patrick Carter, take credit for the shooting. The warrant also names Jornell Keelen as someone who was involved or had knowledge of the murder. Investigators believe the unidentified ringleader of the organization ordered the rapper’s death, promising the suspects money, drugs, or even a higher position in the group. Police say the witness claims one of the men was also ordered to kill Keelen after the rapper’s death, but failed to do so.
Five months later on Sept. 8, 2017, another deadly scene unfolded in Baton Rouge. Two men, Harold Anthony and Donovan Cummings, were gunned down in broad daylight on Thomas Delpit Drive. Investigators now believe Anthony was one of the group’s drug dealers. During the investigation, officers talked with a potential witness named David Walker, who was reportedly a friend of Anthony. However, investigators say Walker insisted he knew nothing about the shooting.
Hours later, Walker was killed in another shooting on Seneca Street. Based on witness accounts, investigators believe the group’s leader lured Walker, a heroin addict, out with drugs and ordered Collins to kill him.
Collins faces a first degree murder charge for Walker’s death. Police also arrested another man, Terrell Anthony, back in 2018 for the shooting. At the time, investigators said Terrell Anthony, the brother of Harold Anthony, killed Walker in retaliation for him refusing to admit to witnessing the double murder. Anthony was charged with second degree murder. It’s not clear if Terrell Anthony was involved in the murder plot against Walker.
Baton Rouge police declined to give an interview about the cases, only saying the investigation is ongoing. The name of the organization’s ringleader has not been released, but arrest warrants say there may be even more cases out there linked to this drug trafficking ring.
